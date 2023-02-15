Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Fiveways Deli, at 13 Kings Parade, Ditchling Road, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.
And Caribbean Rush & Flavours @ Alston Hotel, at 28 New Steine, Brighton was given a score of three on January 10.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 900 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 685 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.