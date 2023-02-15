Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
3 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Fiveways Deli, at 13 Kings Parade, Ditchling Road, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 10.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Caribbean Rush & Flavours @ Alston Hotel, at 28 New Steine, Brighton was given a score of three on January 10.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 900 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 685 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.