Food hygiene ratings given to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Flower Power Pizza At The Fountain Head, at 102 North Road, Brighton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 29.
And White Cloud Coffee, at 6 Market Square, Circus Street, Brighton was given a score of two on March 29.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 870 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 663 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.