Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Honest Burgers at 8 Duke Street, Brighton; rated on June 5
• Rated 5: Komodo Coffee at 19a Brighton Square, Brighton; rated on May 31
• Rated 5: Cafe O at 2 Applesham Avenue, Hove; rated on May 26
• Rated 5: Tilt at 134 Preston Drove, Brighton; rated on May 24
• Rated 1: Orienthai at 51 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on May 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Sir Charles Napier at 50 Southover Street, Brighton; rated on May 30
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Happy Inn at 28 Eldred Avenue, Brighton; rated on June 1
• Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at 77 Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton; rated on May 30
• Rated 5: Valley Wok at 104 Valley Road, Portslade; rated on May 26
• Rated 4: The Fat Pizza at 8 Grand Parade, Brighton; rated on May 26