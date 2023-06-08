Food hygiene ratings handed to 10 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Honest Burgers at 8 Duke Street, Brighton; rated on June 5

• Rated 5: Komodo Coffee at 19a Brighton Square, Brighton; rated on May 31

• Rated 5: Cafe O at 2 Applesham Avenue, Hove; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Tilt at 134 Preston Drove, Brighton; rated on May 24

• Rated 1: Orienthai at 51 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on May 3

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: Sir Charles Napier at 50 Southover Street, Brighton; rated on May 30

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Happy Inn at 28 Eldred Avenue, Brighton; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: Dominos Pizza at 77 Moulsecoomb Way, Brighton; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Valley Wok at 104 Valley Road, Portslade; rated on May 26