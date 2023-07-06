Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Most Popular

• Rated 5: Bite At The Museum at 19 Pembroke Court, 15 New Church Road, Hove; rated on July 3

• Rated 5: Heavenly Desserts at Unit 2, 118 - 132 London Road, Brighton; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Unithai Oriental Market And Noodle Bar at 10 Church Road, Hove; rated on June 28

• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at Unit 2b, 118 - 123 London Road, Brighton; rated on June 27

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Green Olive at 87 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on May 31

• Rated 3: Solera at 42 Sydney Street, Brighton; rated on May 30

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Bath Arms Wet Sales at 4 - 5 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on June 30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 4: The Good Companions Pub at Good Companions Public House, 132 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on May 31

• Rated 4: Som's Kitchen At Sir Charles Napier at 50 Southover Street, Brighton; rated on May 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 2: Haraka By KitGum at 70 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on May 31