Food hygiene ratings handed to 11 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 11 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Bite At The Museum at 19 Pembroke Court, 15 New Church Road, Hove; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: Heavenly Desserts at Unit 2, 118 - 132 London Road, Brighton; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Unithai Oriental Market And Noodle Bar at 10 Church Road, Hove; rated on June 28
• Rated 5: Starbucks Coffee at Unit 2b, 118 - 123 London Road, Brighton; rated on June 27
• Rated 4: Green Olive at 87 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on May 31
• Rated 3: Solera at 42 Sydney Street, Brighton; rated on May 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: The Bath Arms Wet Sales at 4 - 5 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on June 30
• Rated 4: The Good Companions Pub at Good Companions Public House, 132 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on May 31
• Rated 4: Som's Kitchen At Sir Charles Napier at 50 Southover Street, Brighton; rated on May 30
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 2: Haraka By KitGum at 70 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on May 31
• Rated 1: Dial A Pizza Convenience at 103 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on May 30