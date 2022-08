Food hygiene ratings handed to 13 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 13 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Mezze Kitchen at 17 York Place, Brighton; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: German Doner Kebab at 51 - 52 North Street, Brighton; rated on July 16

• Rated 5: Lavash at 60 North Street, Brighton; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: Patty Guy at Shelter Hall, 152 - 154 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on July 9

• Rated 5: SEAR at Shelter Hall, 152 - 154 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on July 9

• Rated 4: Format Coffee at 39a Sydney Street, Brighton; rated on June 29

• Rated 4: Latinoamerica at 36 Church Road, Hove; rated on June 29

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Neptune Inn (wet Sales) at 10 Victoria Terrace, Hove; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Cut Your Wolf Loose at 23 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on July 16

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Piazza Saltdean at 144 Saltdean Vale, Saltdean, Brighton; rated on July 27

• Rated 5: Flatout at Basement And Part Ground Floor, 59 Church Road, Hove; rated on July 15

• Rated 5: Flower Burger at 62 North Street, Brighton; rated on July 9