Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Kitgum Kitchen at 9 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Banjo's Sandwich Shop at 110c Western Road, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Ye Olde King And Queen at 13 - 16 Marlborough Place, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on October 3
• Rated 1: Rebecca's Kitchen at Hove And Kingsway Bowling Club, The Beach, Kingsway, Hove; rated on September 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Blind Octopus At Seven Stars at 27 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: The George Payne at 18 Payne Avenue, Hove; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: The Market Inn at 1 Market Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Genting Casino (Brighton) at 6-8 Preston Street, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: Hangleton Manor Inn at Hangleton Valley Drive, Hove, East Sussex; rated on October 3
• Rated 5: The Setting Sun at 1 Windmill Street, Brighton; rated on October 3
Takeaways
Plus four ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Dial A Pizza Convenience at 103 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: KFC at 75 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: VIP Pizza at Shelter Hall, 152 - 154 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on October 10
• Rated 5: Uncle Sams at 197 Carden Avenue, Brighton; rated on October 3