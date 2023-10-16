Food hygiene ratings handed to 14 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kitgum Kitchen at 9 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Banjo's Sandwich Shop at 110c Western Road, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Ye Olde King And Queen at 13 - 16 Marlborough Place, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on October 3

• Rated 1: Rebecca's Kitchen at Hove And Kingsway Bowling Club, The Beach, Kingsway, Hove; rated on September 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Blind Octopus At Seven Stars at 27 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: The George Payne at 18 Payne Avenue, Hove; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: The Market Inn at 1 Market Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: Genting Casino (Brighton) at 6-8 Preston Street, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Hangleton Manor Inn at Hangleton Valley Drive, Hove, East Sussex; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: The Setting Sun at 1 Windmill Street, Brighton; rated on October 3

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Dial A Pizza Convenience at 103 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: KFC at 75 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on October 10

• Rated 5: VIP Pizza at Shelter Hall, 152 - 154 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on October 10