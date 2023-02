Food hygiene ratings handed to 15 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 15 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to seven restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Ollie's Jerk Shack & Isla's Bar at 20 Brighton Square, Brighton; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: The Book Nook at 1 St Johns Place, Hove, Brighton & Hove; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Duke Of York's at Preston Circus, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on February 3

• Rated 5: Shiraz at 28 Church Road, Hove; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: The Snug Hove CIC at Cafe, Stoneham Park, Stoneham Road, Hove; rated on January 31

• Rated 5: Tinto Taperia at 7 New Road, Brighton; rated on January 26

• Rated 4: Buon Appetito at 81 Western Road, Hove; rated on January 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Falmer Bar (wet Sales) at Falmer House, Gardner Centre Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on February 15

• Rated 5: Latest Music Bar at 14-17 Manchester Street, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: Moulescoomb Social Club at Moulsecoomb Place, Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Cleveland Arms Kitchen at 27a Cleveland Road, Brighton; rated on February 7

• Rated 5: The Dorset at 28 North Road, Brighton; rated on February 6

• Rated 5: Cleveland Arms at 27 Cleveland Road, Brighton; rated on January 30

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 4: Chopstick Express at 28 Baker Street, Brighton; rated on January 12