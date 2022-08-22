Food hygiene ratings handed to 16 Brighton and Hove establishments

Sign up to our East Sussex newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Maison Gouter at 13a Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Ivy Asia Brighton at 51b Ship Street, Brighton; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Pizza Pilgrims at 35 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Treatz Brighton at 66 Western Road, Brighton; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Twisted Brisket at 16 Duke Street, Brighton; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: Ironworks Studio at The Ironworks, Cheapside, Brighton; rated on August 5

• Rated 5: Rising Tide at 9 East Street, Brighton; rated on August 5

• Rated 5: Waves Of Brighton At Moden World at 6 - 8 Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on August 2

• Rated 4: Kokedama at 36 East Street, Brighton; rated on July 16

• Rated 4: Cezar at 22 Church Road, Hove; rated on July 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Coalition at 171 - 181 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on August 11

• Rated 5: The New Unity (Wet Sales) at 52 - 53 London Road, Brighton; rated on August 5

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Cuisinne at 9 West Way, Hove; rated on August 6

• Rated 5: Sushi Daily At Waitrose at 130 - 134a Western Road, Brighton; rated on August 6

• Rated 4: Pizza Captain Jack at 53 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on July 16