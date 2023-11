Food hygiene ratings handed to 27 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 27 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 20 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Pompoko at 110 Church Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on November 14

• Rated 5: Amici Trattoria Hove Ltd at 72 Blatchington Road, Hove; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Artbox Cafe at 5 - 6 East Street, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Blend Catering @ Northfield Bar at Northfield, Northfield Lane, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Five Guys at 2 Jubilee Street, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Ho Chiak at 33 - 35 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Kokoro at 29 Western Road, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Mon Cafe Hove at 150 Church Road, Hove; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Nostos at 63a Holland Road, Hove; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Ohso Social at 250a Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Roosters Piri Piri at 54 Western Road, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Ros Thai at 30 High Street, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Salt at 114 Lustrells Vale, Saltdean, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Stanmer Tea Rooms at Stanmer Village, Stanmer Park, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Sugardough at 18 Market Street, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: T4 Brighton at 1 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Clocktower Sanctuary at Wenlock House, 41 North Street, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Hilltop Cafe at Tea Kiosk, Dyke Road Avenue, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Wimpy at 14 Station Road, Portslade; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Y'ariba Y'ariba at 24 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on November 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Blend Catering Ltd At Falmer Bar at Falmer House, Gardner Centre Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: The Robin Hood at 1-3 Norfolk Place, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 1: Nevs Kitchens Limited At Dyke Alehouse at 218 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on October 11

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Belgian Chips at 3 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Seaside Kebab at 12 - 14 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on November 9

• Rated 5: Woodingdean Fish Bar at 6 Warren Way, Brighton; rated on November 9