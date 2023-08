Food hygiene ratings handed to 31 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 31 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 22 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Honey's Cafe at 27 Ladies Mile Road, Brighton; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Mowgli Street Food at 12-14 Dukes Lane, Brighton; rated on August 19

• Rated 5: Upper Crust Caterers At Lazy Fin at 163 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on August 17

• Rated 5: Al Forno at 78 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Bayleaf Indian Brasserie at 49 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Bella Italia Brighton at 24 Market Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Black Doors at 116a Church Road, Hove; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Bready Delights at 61 Blatchington Road, Hove; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: BUPA - Gather And Gather at Victory House, Trafalgar Place, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Dukes At Komedia at 44 - 47 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: LI Brighton at 7 - 8 Jubilee Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Lizzies Cafe at 106 Upper Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Mac's Cafe at 30 Arundel Road, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Roedean Cafe at Roedean Golf Course, Marine Drive, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Shayan at 15 Western Road, Hove; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Smoque Burger at 76 Islingword Road, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: T At The Dials at 109c Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Teba Sweetland Limited at 83 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Tookta's Cafe at 30 Spring Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Coppa Club at 12 - 15 Brighton Square, Brighton; rated on August 15

• Rated 5: L'Isola Buona at 80 Church Road, Hove; rated on August 2

• Rated 5: The Terrace Restaurant And Coffee Bar at The Audrey Emerton Building, Royal Sussex County Hospital, Eastern Road, Brighton; rated on July 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bohemia at 54-55 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Fiveways at 292 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Lord Nelson Inn at 36 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Revolution Brighton at 77 West Street, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: The Connaught Pub And Kitchen at 48 Hove Street, Hove; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: The Cricketers - Kitchen Franchise at 15 Black Lion Street, Brighton; rated on August 16

Takeaways

Plus three ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Kudos at 40 Waterloo Street, Hove; rated on August 16

• Rated 5: Uncle Sams Hamburger Express at 4a Montpelier Road, Brighton; rated on August 16