Food hygiene ratings handed to 47 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 47 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 32 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kindling at 69 East Street, Brighton; rated on October 4

• Rated 5: Caffe Nero at 16 Prince Albert Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Dishy at 25 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Falmer Cafe - The Hive at Ringmer House, University Of Brighton, Village Way, Brighton; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Fil Fil Cafe at 21 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Franco Manca at 1 - 2 Regent Street, Brighton; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Meat Liquor at 22 - 23 York Place, Brighton; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Riddle And Finns at Rotunda, 65 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Sixteen at 16 Sydney Street, Brighton; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Station Cafe at 430 Portland Road, Hove, East Sussex; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: 64 Degrees at 53 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on October 2

• Rated 5: Gusta at 38 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: History Pizzeria at Intergen House, 65-67 Western Road, Hove; rated on September 30

• Rated 5: Stanmer House Limited at Stanmer House Stanmer Village, Stanmer Park, Brighton; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Bom-Bane's at 24 George Street, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Brighton & Hove Greyhound Stadium at Nevill Road, Hove; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Cafe Quench at 50 George Street, Hove; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: David Lloyd Leisure at Brighton Marina, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Brand Sixteen Eateries at 10 Dukes Lane, Brighton; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Greggs at 51 Western Road, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Java Cafe at 23 Warren Way, Brighton; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: LAZ In Saunders Park at Saunders Park Cafe, Saunders Park, Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Lazy Fin (Wet Sales) at 163 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Manju's at 6 Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Paris Wine Bar at 119 Church Road, Hove; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Pavilion Gardens Cafe at Royal Pavilion Grounds, Pavilion Buildings, Brighton; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Regency Restaurant at 131 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: The Little Fish Market at 10 Upper Market Street, Hove; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: The Villas at Clarendon Church, 21-23 Clarendon Villas, Hove; rated on September 19

• Rated 4: La Choza Mexican Street Food at 36 Gloucester Road, Brighton; rated on September 5

• Rated 4: No 7 Coffee Shop at 7 South Street, Portslade; rated on September 5

• Rated 1: Novellino Brighton at 31 New Church Road, Hove; rated on September 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Cooper's Cask at 3 Farm Road, Hove; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Rendezvous Casino at Brighton Marina Village, Brighton; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: West Hove Golf Club (Catering Franchise) at West Hove Golf Club, Badger Way, Hove; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Lost+Found Taproom at 298 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on September 29

• Rated 5: Proud Cabaret at 83 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Mile Oak Inn at Mile Oak Road, Portslade; rated on September 19

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Greens And Grains at 103 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on October 3

• Rated 5: Roll On Lunch at Builders Merchants, Wellington Road, Portslade; rated on September 27

• Rated 5: Sushi Daily at Unit 1, 1 Crowhurst Road, Brighton; rated on September 21

• Rated 5: Crazy Golf Kiosk at Madeira Drive, Brighton, East Sussex; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Mumbai Express at 17 Sutherland Road, Brighton; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Perfect Pizza at 48 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Pickles at 416 Portland Road, Hove; rated on September 19

• Rated 5: Pizza King at 42 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on September 19