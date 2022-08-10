Food hygiene ratings handed to five Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 1: Foodilic at 163 Western Road, Brighton; rated on July 5
• Rated 1: Shogun Ramen at 13 Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on July 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Espina at 14 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on June 18
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Slicadelica at 10 Duke Street, Brighton; rated on August 4
• Rated 5: Spice Merchant at 5 Montefiore Road, Hove; rated on August 4