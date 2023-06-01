Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 1st Jun 2023, 10:22 BST

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 4: Subway at 149 Dyke Road, Hove; rated on April 26

    • Rated 3: Mama Pollo at 4 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on April 26

    Takeaways

    And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 4: Istanbill Grill House at 91 Church Road, Hove, East Sussex; rated on April 26

    • Rated 1: Valley Wok at 104 Valley Road, Portslade; rated on April 26