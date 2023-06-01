Food hygiene ratings handed to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Subway at 149 Dyke Road, Hove; rated on April 26
• Rated 3: Mama Pollo at 4 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on April 26
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Istanbill Grill House at 91 Church Road, Hove, East Sussex; rated on April 26
• Rated 1: Valley Wok at 104 Valley Road, Portslade; rated on April 26