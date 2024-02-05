Food hygiene ratings handed to four Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Med at 2 - 3 Little East Street, Brighton; rated on December 29
Takeaways
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at Russell House, 20 West Street, Brighton; rated on October 31
• Rated 5: Subway at 109 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Subway at 26 London Road, Brighton; rated on October 16