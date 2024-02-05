BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 5th Feb 2024, 09:45 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Med at 2 - 3 Little East Street, Brighton; rated on December 29

    Takeaways

    And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Subway at Russell House, 20 West Street, Brighton; rated on October 31

    • Rated 5: Subway at 109 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Subway at 26 London Road, Brighton; rated on October 16