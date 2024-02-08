Food hygiene ratings handed to four Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Bella Bar & Restaurant at 120 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on January 3
• Rated 4: Sushimania at 15 - 17 Middle Street, Brighton; rated on January 3
• Rated 1: Happy Family at 106 Edward Street, Brighton; rated on January 3
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 2: The Roundhill Pub at 100 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on January 3