Food hygiene ratings handed to four Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 8th Feb 2024, 10:22 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Bella Bar & Restaurant at 120 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on January 3

    • Rated 4: Sushimania at 15 - 17 Middle Street, Brighton; rated on January 3

    • Rated 1: Happy Family at 106 Edward Street, Brighton; rated on January 3

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 2: The Roundhill Pub at 100 Ditchling Road, Brighton; rated on January 3