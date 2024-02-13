Food hygiene ratings handed to four Brighton and Hove takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Takeaways
The following ratings have been given to four takeaways:
• Rated 5: Subway at 109 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 19
• Rated 5: Subway at 26 London Road, Brighton; rated on October 16
• Rated 5: Subway at 68 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on August 22
• Rated 4: Oriental Kitchen at 210 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on January 8
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 253 similar establishments with ratings, 189 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.