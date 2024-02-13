BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to four Brighton and Hove takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Adam Care, Data Reporter
Published 13th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Takeaways

The following ratings have been given to four takeaways:

• Rated 5: Subway at 109 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on October 19

    • Rated 5: Subway at 26 London Road, Brighton; rated on October 16

    • Rated 5: Subway at 68 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on August 22

    • Rated 4: Oriental Kitchen at 210 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on January 8

    It means that of Brighton and Hove's 253 similar establishments with ratings, 189 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.