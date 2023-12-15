Food hygiene ratings handed to six Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Katarina Harvester at 41 Waterfront, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton, Sussex; rated on November 9
• Rated 4: Leman Tea Rooms at 15a Madeira Place, Brighton; rated on November 9
• Rated 4: Sawadee Thai Restaurant at 87 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on November 9
• Rated 1: Damascus Bakery at 100a Western Road, Brighton; rated on November 9
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Thai Kitchen At Three Jolly Butchers at 59 North Road, Brighton; rated on November 9
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Kebab House at 61 West Street, Brighton; rated on November 9