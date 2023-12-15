BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to six Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 15th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    • Rated 4: Katarina Harvester at 41 Waterfront, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton, Sussex; rated on November 9

    • Rated 4: Leman Tea Rooms at 15a Madeira Place, Brighton; rated on November 9

    • Rated 4: Sawadee Thai Restaurant at 87 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on November 9

    • Rated 1: Damascus Bakery at 100a Western Road, Brighton; rated on November 9

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    • Rated 4: Thai Kitchen At Three Jolly Butchers at 59 North Road, Brighton; rated on November 9

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Kebab House at 61 West Street, Brighton; rated on November 9