Food hygiene ratings handed to six Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to six of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to four restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Brighton Zip at Daltons Bastion, Madeira Drive, Brighton; rated on December 20
• Rated 4: Brodwolf at 123 Church Road, Hove; rated on November 30
• Rated 4: Cafe Rust at 115 St Georges Road, Brighton; rated on November 30
• Rated 4: The Real Junk Food Project at St Lukes Church, 64 Old Shoreham Road, Brighton; rated on November 30
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 4: Fox On The Downs at 291 Elm Grove, Brighton; rated on November 30
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Alushi at Unit 1, Trafalgar Arches, Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on November 30