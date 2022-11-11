Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
39 minutes ago

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

    • Rated 0: Sea Of Spice at 55 - 57 Marine Drive, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on October 6

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

    • Rated 3: Tavern Kitchen At Earth And Stars at Public House, 46 Windsor Street, Brighton; rated on October 6

    Takeaways

    Plus one rating for a takeaway:

    • Rated 1: Helmston at 1b Pelham Street, Brighton; rated on October 6