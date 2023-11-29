BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 29th Nov 2023, 12:08 GMT
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 3: That Little Tea Shop In The Lanes at 17 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on October 24

    • Rated 0: Kooks at 56 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on October 24

    Takeaways

    And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

    • Rated 4: Captain Cooks at 212 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on October 24