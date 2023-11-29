Food hygiene ratings handed to three Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 3: That Little Tea Shop In The Lanes at 17 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on October 24
• Rated 0: Kooks at 56 Gardner Street, Brighton; rated on October 24
Takeaways
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Captain Cooks at 212 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on October 24