Food hygiene ratings handed to three Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Fanoos at 54 Station Road, Portslade; rated on April 20
• Rated 4: Spoons Cafe at 3 North Street, Portslade; rated on April 20
• Rated 4: Tom's Sandwich Shop at 101 Lorna Road, Hove; rated on April 20
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 872 similar establishments with ratings, 667 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.