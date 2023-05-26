Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 26th May 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 4: Fanoos at 54 Station Road, Portslade; rated on April 20

    • Rated 4: Spoons Cafe at 3 North Street, Portslade; rated on April 20

    • Rated 4: Tom's Sandwich Shop at 101 Lorna Road, Hove; rated on April 20

    It means that of Brighton and Hove's 872 similar establishments with ratings, 667 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.