Food hygiene ratings handed to three Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 4: Archipelagos Gyros at 75 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on April 25
• Rated 3: Santorini Gyros at 38 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on April 25
• Rated 3: Take at 89 Western Road, Hove; rated on April 25
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 874 similar establishments with ratings, 667 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.