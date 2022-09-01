Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Yummy Kebab, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 88 Elm Drive, Hove was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 27.
And Express Pizza And Chicken, a takeaway at 172 Portland Road, Hove was also given a score of one on July 27.