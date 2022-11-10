Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Bear At The Dover Castle, a pub, bar or nightclub at 43 Southover Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 5.
And Symva Coffee Roasters, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at BN3 was given a score of three on October 5.