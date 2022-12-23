Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Katie Williams, Data Reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

The Barley Mow, a pub, bar or nightclub at 92 St Georges Road, Brighton was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 17.

Hide Ad

And Trading Post Coffee Roasters, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Ground Floor, The Cycle Hub, 109 Stroudley Road, Brighton was also given a score of three on November 17.