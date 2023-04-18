Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s widow invites local community to pay respects to star
20 minutes ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
24 minutes ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police
1 hour ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
2 hours ago Food prices increase by up to 80% - including bread and cheese
2 hours ago UK job vacancies fall for the ninth time in a row

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Temple Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 121-122 Western Road, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Wafflemeister, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 49 West Street, Brighton was given a score of one on March 13.