Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:41 BST
Temple Bar, a pub, bar or nightclub at 121-122 Western Road, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 13.
And Wafflemeister, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 49 West Street, Brighton was given a score of one on March 13.