Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove's establishments, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

New Era, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6b Queens Road, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.

And China Star, a takeaway at 45 Southover Street, Brighton was also given a score of four on March 21.