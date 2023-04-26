Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 26th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST
New Era, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 6b Queens Road, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 21.
And China Star, a takeaway at 45 Southover Street, Brighton was also given a score of four on March 21.