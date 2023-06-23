NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Turkish Villa Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 - 10 Pool Valley, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.

And Istanbul Kebab, a takeaway at 5 Pool Valley, Brighton was also given a score of four on May 18.