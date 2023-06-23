Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 09:00 BST
Turkish Villa Restaurant, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 9 - 10 Pool Valley, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 18.
And Istanbul Kebab, a takeaway at 5 Pool Valley, Brighton was also given a score of four on May 18.