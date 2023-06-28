NationalWorldTV
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 208 Western Road, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.

And Plaice4fish, a takeaway at 35 - 36 Whitehawk Road, Brighton was given a score of three on May 23.