Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 28th Jun 2023, 10:18 BST
Caffe Nero, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 208 Western Road, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 23.
And Plaice4fish, a takeaway at 35 - 36 Whitehawk Road, Brighton was given a score of three on May 23.