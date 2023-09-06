Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Starfish And Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Egremont Place, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 1.
And Grand Junction Restaurant, a takeaway at 250d Kings Road Arches, Brighton was also given a score of four on August 1.