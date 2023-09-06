BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments

By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 6th Sep 2023, 12:33 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Starfish And Coffee, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 32 Egremont Place, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 1.

And Grand Junction Restaurant, a takeaway at 250d Kings Road Arches, Brighton was also given a score of four on August 1.