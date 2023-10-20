Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Hami, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 58-59 Western Road, Brighton was handed a zero-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 14.
And Elizabethan Cottage Tandoori, a takeaway at 130 - 136 Old London Road, Brighton was given a score of two on September 14.