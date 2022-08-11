Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Social Board, at 21 St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 6.
And Jungle Rumble Beach Cafe, at 286 Madeira Drive, Brighton was given a score of three on July 6.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 888 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 669 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.