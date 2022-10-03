Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Black Rain, at 136 Lewes Road, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 26.
And Daisy's Pantry, at 37 Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, Brighton was also given a score of four on August 26.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 909 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 683 (75%) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.