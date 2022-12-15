Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Brazilian Centre Butchers And Groceries, at 158 Church Road, Hove was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 9.
And Full House, at 18 - 19 York Place, Brighton was given a score of one on November 9.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 908 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 691 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.