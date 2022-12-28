Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
2 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Pelicano House, at 28 Sydney Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.

And St George's Cafe, at St Georges Church, St Georges Road, Brighton was given a score of three on November 22.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 901 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 686 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.