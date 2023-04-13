Edit Account-Sign Out
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Milk No Sugar, at 68 Trafalgar Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.

And Mac's Cafe, at 30 Arundel Road, Brighton was given a score of three on March 8.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 872 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 669 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.