Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 13th Apr 2023, 10:08 BST
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Milk No Sugar, at 68 Trafalgar Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 8.
And Mac's Cafe, at 30 Arundel Road, Brighton was given a score of three on March 8.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 872 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 669 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.