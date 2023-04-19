Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 19th Apr 2023, 09:12 BST
Jade Chinese Restaurant, at 29 Western Road, Hove was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on March 14.
And Viva Vinyl Cafe, at 63 Queen Victoria Avenue, Hove was given a score of one on March 14.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 872 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 668 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.