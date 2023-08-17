Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Jolliffes Coffee Shop, at 35 Kensington Gardens, Brighton was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 12.
And Old Steine Cafe, at Kiosk, Old Steine, Brighton was given a score of one on July 12.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 869 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 670 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.