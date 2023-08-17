BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Marieta Marinova, Data Reporter
Published 17th Aug 2023, 10:14 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Jolliffes Coffee Shop, at 35 Kensington Gardens, Brighton was handed a two-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 12.

And Old Steine Cafe, at Kiosk, Old Steine, Brighton was given a score of one on July 12.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 869 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 670 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.