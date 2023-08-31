Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Tea Leaf, at 89 Portland Road, Hove was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 26.
And Almoosh Arabic Restaurant, at 8 Western Road, Hove was given a score of two on July 26.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 868 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 665 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.