Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Napoli Restaurant, at 41 Market Street, Brighton was handed a one-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 9.
And Richard's Cafe, at 113a Church Road, Hove was also given a score of one on August 9.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 869 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 664 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.