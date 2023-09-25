BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
Published 25th Sep 2023, 09:40 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Betterday, at 39 Ship Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 19.

And The Kew, at 56 Queens Road, Brighton was given a score of three on August 19.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 866 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 663 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.