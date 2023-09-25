Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Betterday, at 39 Ship Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on August 19.
And The Kew, at 56 Queens Road, Brighton was given a score of three on August 19.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 866 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 663 (77%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.