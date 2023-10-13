BREAKING
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 13th Oct 2023, 10:15 BST
Brighton Curry, at 40-42 Upper St James Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on September 7.

And Elise Pantry, at 59 Blatchington Road, Hove was given a score of one on September 7.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 872 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 667 (76%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.