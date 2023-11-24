Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Cardamom, at 119 St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.
And Saakshi's Kitchen, at 1 Paston Place, Brighton was given a score of three on October 19.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 879 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 668 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.