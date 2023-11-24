BREAKING

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Sonja Tutty, Data Reporter
Published 24th Nov 2023, 10:09 GMT
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Cardamom, at 119 St James'S Street, Brighton was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 19.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Saakshi's Kitchen, at 1 Paston Place, Brighton was given a score of three on October 19.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 879 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 668 (76%) have ratings of five and just one has a zero rating.