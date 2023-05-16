Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove takeaways
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 14:41 BST
Subway, at 112 Church Road, Hove was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.
And Rocky's Pizza, at 147 Edward Street, Brighton was given a score of three on April 21.
It means that of Brighton and Hove's 278 takeaways with ratings, 188 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.