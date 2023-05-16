Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Pregnant mum of two dies following motorway collision
Sky customers report internet and mobile outage
Tributes pour in for pregnant mum of two Frankie Jules-Hough
Vodafone to cut 11,000 jobs
UK unemployment rate increase - ONS
Royal Mail to be investigated over failed delivery targets

Food hygiene ratings handed to two Brighton and Hove takeaways

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Will Grimond, Data Reporter
Published 16th May 2023, 14:41 BST
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Brighton and Hove’s takeaways, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Subway, at 112 Church Road, Hove was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on May 12.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And Rocky's Pizza, at 147 Edward Street, Brighton was given a score of three on April 21.

It means that of Brighton and Hove's 278 takeaways with ratings, 188 (68%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings.