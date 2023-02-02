Edit Account-Sign Out
Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 10 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

By Joseph Hook, data reporter
6 hours ago
A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to six restaurants, cafes or canteens:

    • Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 41 High Street, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: The Roastery By Trading Post at 13-14 Sydney Street, Brighton; rated on January 24

    • Rated 5: Boulder Brighton at Unit 7, Victoria Road Trading Estate, Victoria Road, Portslade; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Cherry Tree at 39 Waterfront, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Chilli Chicks And Namo at BN2 ; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Popeyes at 131-132 North Street, Brighton; rated on January 18

    Pubs, bars and nightclubs

    And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

    • Rated 5: Cleveland Arms at 27 Cleveland Road, Brighton; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Green Door Store at The Green Door Store, Trafalgar Arches, Trafalgar Street, Brighton; rated on December 28

    Takeaways

    Plus two ratings for takeaways:

    • Rated 5: Piazza at 542 Falmer Road, Brighton; rated on January 23

    • Rated 5: Mandarin Garden at 1 West Way, Hove; rated on January 11