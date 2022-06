Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 19 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 19 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 11 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Tiger Eats Carrot at 81 London Road, Brighton; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: Appletree Montessori Nursery at 22 Connaught Road, Hove; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Bruha at 28 East Street, Brighton; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Rybka at 41 Meeting House Lane, Brighton; rated on June 10

• Rated 5: Pelicano Coffee Co. at 15 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Costa Coffee at 225 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Tlaloc at 135 - 136 Kings Road, Brighton; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: Wendy's at 192 Western Road, Brighton; rated on June 4

• Rated 5: Pier Veiw Brighton Ltd at 251 - 254 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: Slam Tacos @ Bison Beer at 57 Church Road, Hove; rated on June 1

• Rated 5: Durban Curry Club At East Brighton Park at Cafe, East Brighton Park, Wilson Avenue, Brighton; rated on April 24

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Mitre Tavern at 13 Baker Street, Brighton; rated on May 6

• Rated 5: Round Georges And Sage Kitchen at 14 - 15 Sutherland Road, Brighton; rated on April 28

Takeaways

Plus six ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Taco Bell at 134-135 London Road, Brighton; rated on June 12

• Rated 5: City Kebab at 2 York Place, Brighton; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Fish And Chips Station at 58a London Road, Brighton; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Real Greek Gyros at 116 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: First Cup at 34 Blatchington Road, Hove; rated on June 6