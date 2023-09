Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 20 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 20 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Hatt Adventures at Unit 5, East Lockside, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on August 26

• Rated 5: Dos Sombreros at 24 Ship Street, Brighton; rated on August 23

• Rated 5: Baked at 69 Church Road, Hove; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Bali Brasserie at Kingsway Court, Queens Gardens, Hove; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Bridge Cafe at 2 Pevensey Building, North South Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Down To Earth Coffee at 75 - 76 Western Road, Hove; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Mekan at 64 Western Road, Hove; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Tortilla at 37 West Street, Brighton; rated on August 22

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Spanish Lady at 4-6 Longridge Avenue, Saltdean, Brighton; rated on August 26

• Rated 5: The Camelford Arms at 30-31 Camelford Street, Brighton; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: The Wick Inn Catering Franchise - Mair Noi at 63 Western Road, Hove; rated on August 22

Takeaways

Plus nine ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Grubbs at 62 Western Road, Hove; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Moyos Burgers at 85 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on August 29

• Rated 5: Singapore Kitchen at 19 Blatchington Road, Hove; rated on August 28

• Rated 5: Albion Kebabs at 61 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Home Flavours at BN3 ; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Pizzaface at 202 Portland Road, Hove; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Subway at 68 Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on August 22

• Rated 5: Tulsi Tandoori at 5a Queens Parade, Hove; rated on August 22