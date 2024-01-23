Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 22 Brighton and Hove establishments

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 22 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kernel Of Hove at 2 Victoria Terrace, Hove; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Shuffle Bar And Jukebox at 27 York Place, Brighton; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Windmill Stores at 32 Eldred Avenue, Brighton; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Arts Piazza at Arts Building A, Arts Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: JJ'S Cafe at 142 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: The Real Junk Food Project Brighton - Hollingdean Cafe at Hollingdean Community Centre, Thompson Road, Brighton; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: The Real Junk Food Project Brighton C.I.C. at 13 Leybourne Parade, Brighton; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Hellenic Bakery Brighton at 123 Dyke Road, Hove; rated on January 11

• Rated 5: Figaros at 13 - 14 George Street, Brighton; rated on January 10

• Rated 5: Bravo Patisserie at 62 London Road, Brighton; rated on January 9

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And eight ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Brighton And Hove Golf Club at Devil'S Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Hove Place (wet Sales) at 35/37 First Avenue, Hove; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Ten Green Bottles at 9 Jubilee Street, Brighton; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: The Mucky Duck (wet Sales) at 7 - 9 Manchester Street, Brighton; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Brighton Tavern at 99 - 100 Gloucester Road, Brighton; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Hop Poles (Wet Sales) at 13 Middle Street, Brighton; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: The Mesmerist (wet Sales) at 1 - 3 Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: The Poets Corner at 33 Montgomery Street, Hove; rated on January 10

Takeaways

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Sweet Shop Shakes at 29 York Place, Brighton; rated on January 17

• Rated 5: Brass Monkey Ice Cream at 8 Hanningtons Lane, Brighton; rated on January 16

• Rated 5: Beijing Garden at 6 County Oak Avenue, Brighton; rated on January 8