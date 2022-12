Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 26 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 26 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 18 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Sea Spray at 18 High Street, Rottingdean, Brighton; rated on November 30

• Rated 5: Paxton Cafe at Unit 4, Home Farm Business Centre, Home Farm Road, Brighton; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: The Fitness Bar at 218 Dyke Road, Brighton; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: The Ivy In The Lanes at 51a Ship Street, Brighton; rated on November 28

• Rated 5: Big Slice Pizza Co. at 1 Norton Road, Hove; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Cafe Rust at 81 George Street, Hove; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: George Street Tap at 4/5 George Street, Hove; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Hollywood Bowl at Bowlplex, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton Marina, Brighton; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: KAB at BN3 ; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Scotties Cafe at 194-196 Portland Road, Hove; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Eddie's Cafe at 71 Boundary Road, Hove; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: The Lantern Theatre/The Academy Of Creative at 77 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: Nando's at Goldstone Retail Park, Newtown Road, Hove; rated on November 22

• Rated 5: Bagelman at 106 Church Road, Hove; rated on November 18

• Rated 5: Bam's Kitchen at 9-10 Circus Parade, New England Road, Brighton; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Italian Kitchen at Unit B, Churchill Square, Brighton; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Burnt Orange at 59 Middle Street, Brighton; rated on November 15

• Rated 5: Costa at Unit 4, Pavilion Retail Park, Lewes Road, Brighton; rated on November 15

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: The Hove Club at 28 Fourth Avenue, Hove; rated on November 26

• Rated 5: Saint James Pub Wet Sales at 16 Madeira Place, Brighton; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: Sussex Hotel at 17 St Catherines Terrace, Hove, Brighton & Hove; rated on November 24

• Rated 5: All Bar One at 2 - 3 Pavilion Buildings, Brighton; rated on November 23

• Rated 5: East Street Tap at 74 East Street, Brighton; rated on November 16

• Rated 5: The Mad Robot at 74 East Street, Brighton; rated on November 16

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Chopstix Noodle Bar at Unit D, Churchill Square, Brighton; rated on November 29

