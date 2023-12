Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 38 Brighton and Hove establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 38 of Brighton and Hove’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant in central London. A huge variation in food hygiene standards remains across the UK, with one in five high or medium-risk food outlets failing to meet standards, according to a study.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 24 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Streets Cafe at Unit, 14 - 15 Open Market, Marshalls Row, Brighton; rated on December 14

• Rated 5: Novellino Brighton at 31 New Church Road, Hove; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Park And Mist at Leisure Centre, King Alfred, Kingsway, Hove; rated on December 12

• Rated 5: ACCA Cafe/Bar at Attenborough Centre For The Creative Arts, Gardner Centre Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Beach Hut Cafe (The Lighthouse) at Allen Centre, 60 Sackville Gardens, Hove; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Bystander Cafe at 1 Terminus Road, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Cafe Rouge Brighton Marina at 6 Waterfront, Brighton Marina, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Churchill's Fish And Chips / Serial Grill at 131 Church Road, Hove; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Dhaba Café at Arts Building C, Arts Road, University Of Sussex, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Emmaus at Drove Road, Portslade; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Flavour at 63b Holland Road, Hove; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Gars Chinese Restaurant at 19 Prince Albert Street, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Greggs at 96 - 99 Queens Road, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Mama Fish at 146 - 147 Kings Road Arches, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Nova Cafe at 113 London Road, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Oseta at 34 North Road, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Plateau at 1 Bartholomews, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Rustico Neopolitan Street Food at 244 Portland Road, Hove; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Wolfox Roastery at 27 - 28 Preston Street, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Market at 42 Western Road, Hove; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Cafe Zio at 44 Waterfront, Brighton Marina Village, Brighton, Sussex; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Meowko at 82a North Street, Brighton; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Pavel Indian Restaurant at 40 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Twisted Lemon at 41 Middle Street, Brighton; rated on December 5

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And six ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Bison Beer Crafthouse at 57 Church Road, Hove; rated on December 13

• Rated 5: Crown And Anchor at 213 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Fortune Of War at 156-157 Kings Road Arches, Brighton, Brighton & Hove; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: The Actors at 4 Prince'S Street, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: The Basketmakers Arms at BN1 ; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Station at 100 Goldstone Villas, Hove; rated on December 5

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: All In One at 1 Park Road, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Joes Burger House at 20a Church Road, Hove; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: KFC at 22-23 London Road, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Little Jack Fullers at 102 St James'S Street, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Patcham Charcoal Grill at 3 Wilmington Parade, Brighton; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: The Athenian at Unit 1, Saxon Works, 22 Olive Road, Hove; rated on December 11

• Rated 5: Turkish Delight Kebab House at 15 Preston Road, Brighton; rated on December 11